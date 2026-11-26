On November 28, a symbolic coffin will be placed in downtown Vienna to commemorate the victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor. The event aims to draw attention to the crimes of the Soviet regime and urge Austria to officially recognize the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

“The installation is intended to remind people that the Holodomor was not the result of a crop failure or a natural disaster, but rather the result of a deliberate policy of the Soviet regime,” the organizers noted.

The event will take place on one of the busiest streets in the Austrian capital—Kärntner Straße—amidst pre-Christmas window displays and holiday preparations. According to the organizers’ plan, the symbolic coffin is intended to remind passersby of the millions of Ukrainians whose lives were taken by the Soviet regime, which used famine as a tool of extermination.

At the same time, the activists aim to draw attention to the crimes that Russia continues to commit against the Ukrainian people during the current war.

“Rockets and drones are killing Ukrainians and destroying cities, while attacks on energy infrastructure are leaving millions of people without electricity and heat. The methods may change. The goal remains the same,” emphasized Anna Pattermann, head of Unlimited Democracy and advisor to the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights in Austria.

The organizers note that in 2022, the European Parliament recognized the 1932–1933 Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people, while Austria has yet to adopt a similar resolution at the national level.

During the event, visitors will also be able to join the international advocacy initiative UNFORGOTTEN: Paper Shield by signing a petition addressed to Austrian institutions calling for the protection of Ukrainian prisoners of war, the search for those missing in action, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

The event will take place on November 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kärntner Straße 6 in Vienna. It is organized by Unlimited Democracy and Space for Ukraine with the support of the Association of Ukrainian Organizations and Paneuropa Austria.

This was announced by the event’s organizers—the Ukrainian civil society organizations Unlimited Democracy and Space for Ukraine.

The State Archives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have revealed the previously unknown causes of the 1946–1947 famine.

A Ukrainian book about the Holodomor has been included on the IBBY Honor List.

German, Polish, and Ukrainian leaders are calling for the Holodomor to be included in the school curriculum.

Read us on