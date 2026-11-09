Security measures have been stepped up in Warsaw following the shooting in Krakow, and concrete barriers are being installed

Security has been stepped up in public places in Warsaw following a mass shooting in downtown Kraków that left six people dead. Additional police units have been deployed to the Polish capital, law enforcement has stepped up patrols, and checkpoints and concrete barriers are being set up at the entrances to the city’s central streets.

Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski has instructed city services to set up protective barriers at the entrances to the streets leading to the Krakowskie Przedmieście district. Specifically, concrete barriers are being installed along Świętokrzyska, Medowa, Karowa, and Królewska Streets.

Due to traffic restrictions, public transportation is forced to operate on altered routes.

In addition, the police have increased the number of patrols in areas with large crowds. Law enforcement officers are paying particular attention to the Royal Route, the Old Town, and areas with the heaviest pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

“In light of the tragic events in Kraków, I have instructed the city security forces and emergency services to exercise particular vigilance, especially regarding video surveillance, particularly in the areas of the Royal Route, the Old Town, and places where people gather,” — said Rafał Trzaskowski.

The mayor urged Warsaw residents and visitors to remain calm, obtain information from verified sources, and temporarily limit their visits to the city’s most crowded areas.

The heightened security measures will remain in effect until the causes and circumstances of the shooting in Kraków are clarified.

This was reported by Polsat News.

A 24-year-old man who opened fire on passersby in Kraków’s Main Market Square on November 7 has died in Poland. Six people were killed in the shooting, and another 15 were injured. Law enforcement officers wounded the attacker during his arrest, but medical personnel were unable to save his life.

As a reminder, in Kraków, Poland, an armed man killed six people in the city’s main square. Police shot him and apprehended the attacker.

In Kraków, Poland, six people were killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting at the Market Square. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting with representatives of law enforcement and the administration, announced that a period of national mourning will be observed in the country on November 8 and 9.

During the operation to apprehend the man involved in the deadly shooting in Kraków, Poland, two police officers were injured. The moment of the arrest was captured on video, which was shared by Polish media.

The Kraków Prosecutor’s Office in Poland plans to formally launch an investigation into the attack at the city’s Main Market Square on Sunday and classify the case as an act of terrorism.

Michał O., 24, who carried out a shooting in the center of Kraków, Poland, on November 7, used to draw scenes of brutal violence even while he was still in school. His former classmate said that in his drawings, he depicted people who had been hanged, as well as himself with a weapon during an attack on a school.

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