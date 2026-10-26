In Warsaw, police carried out an urgent inspection at the home of Bartosz Malewski, head of the Independence March Association. According to RMF24, law enforcement received a report of a possible murder and a threat to commit suicide in one of the apartments in the Wola district. At the indicated address, they found Malewski, who said he was home alone.

Verification of the report

Police treated the report as urgent because of a potential threat to life, although they did not rule out that it could have been false. Law enforcement explained that in such circumstances, they cannot refrain from taking action until they verify the information about the danger.

Malewski said that seven police officers wearing bulletproof vests and carrying shields and firearms arrived at his apartment. After the check, law enforcement ruled out a threat and ended the intervention.

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Proceedings and the organizer's position

Police are conducting proceedings over a possible false report of a crime and a possible violation of personal data protection rules. The Warsaw District Bar Council was also informed about the case.

The head of the Independence March Association suggested that the incident could have been an attempt at intimidation or pressure related to his public and professional activities. He also did not rule out a deliberate provocation and said that he had previously received threats and been the target of false emergency calls. The organizers said that the Independence March on November 11 will take place as planned and that preparations for it are continuing.

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