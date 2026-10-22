In Warsaw, Poland, officers of the Customs and Tax Service seized 44.9 kg of marijuana at Chopin Airport and detained a 33-year-old Greek national. The man arrived in the Polish capital on a flight from Bangkok. RMF24 reports.

Inspection of two suitcases

The passenger was selected for a standard inspection after collecting his luggage. According to Justyna Pasieczyńska, a representative of the National Revenue Administration, the man was unable to provide the code for the two suitcases.

After the luggage was forcibly opened, officers found packages containing green dried material. The packages were vacuum-sealed and wrapped with tape. The total weight of the marijuana was 44.9 kg.

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Temporary arrest

According to RMF24, the black-market value of the seized shipment exceeds 2.2 million zlotys. The services identified the detainee as the owner of the two suitcases. The man was temporarily arrested for three months.

Importing a significant quantity of narcotic drugs into Poland is punishable by three to 20 years in prison and a large fine.

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