Police detained a student from Warsaw’s Wola district after she posted threats on social media to carry out a terrorist attack. Law enforcement officials suspect the girl of planning an attack on an educational institution.

According to law enforcement, the girl was a student at one of Warsaw’s high schools. She shared and displayed terrorist-related content online, declared her intention to carry out a terrorist attack using an explosive device, and publicly endorsed terrorist crimes.

Students and teachers at the school took notice of the alarming posts. The teachers reported the situation to the police.

Law enforcement officers reviewed the materials posted online and interviewed witnesses. Based on the evidence gathered, the minor was charged with five counts of offenses. The case materials will now be forwarded to family court, which will determine further measures regarding the 15-year-old girl.

The police reminded the public that terrorist threats, even those published online, are taken very seriously and can lead to legal consequences.

Source: RMF24

Polish law enforcement is searching for individuals involved in spray-painting “Glory to the UPA” on memorials in Warsaw. Specifically, on November 14, such graffiti was discovered on the monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto, as well as on the monument to a soldier of the 1st Army of the Polish Armed Forces on Political Prisoners of Stalinism Square in the Muranów district.

In Poznań, Poland, a group of men attacked a local resident, mistakenly believing him to be Ukrainian. During the attack, they insulted the man and demanded that he “go to war.”

In Poznań, Poland, police detained two women who attacked Ukrainian citizens near a restaurant. The incident was captured on video, which spread on social media and helped law enforcement identify the attackers. According to police, the women were likely intoxicated.

Read us on