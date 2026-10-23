In Vienna, around 50,000 people took to the streets to protest against cuts in education spending and the planned funding for universities. The demonstration was organized by the Austrian National Union of Students.

University budget

Austria's federal government announced that it will allocate €16 billion to universities for 2028–2030. At the same time, according to the Universities Austria conference, at least €18 billion is needed solely to offset costs associated with inflation.

As Anadolu Agency reports, the federal government considers this amount final following an agreement reached by senior officials on Saturday.

Demonstration in Vienna

The protest began at 3:00 p.m. near the main building of the Vienna University of Technology under the slogan “Red Alert – #SaveTheUniversities!”. According to the student union, students and employees of Vienna's universities, as well as representatives of the academic community from other federal states, joined the action.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The public service union organized transport for university employees and doctors from university cities. Student union chair Viktoria Kudrna told local media that the aim of the protest was to demonstrate resistance. At the same time, she expressed hope that the government could still increase the budget.

Students' concerns

The Austrian National Union of Students warned that funding cuts could lead to a reduction in the range of educational programs, weaker student services, and deteriorating working conditions.

Kudrna noted that students are already feeling the consequences. At the Vienna University of Technology, she said, library opening hours have been reduced, while Rector Jens Schneider introduced a precautionary freeze on new job postings as early as mid-June.

University administrations officially supported the protests, including by allowing students and employees to take time off to participate in the demonstrations.

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