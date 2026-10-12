Vietnam holds activist Tran Hiep incommunicado — The Guardian

In Vietnam, Australian democracy activist Tran Hiep, who was detained by Vietnamese authorities on terrorism and document forgery charges, has had no contact with his wife for more than three weeks. According to The Guardian, he is being held at the B34 detention centre in Ho Chi Minh City while awaiting trial.

The activist’s wife, Chloe Dang, said she last heard from him in mid-September. Concerns arose after Hiep did not board a flight from the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, on September 18, where he had met with human rights defenders. His whereabouts were unknown for almost two weeks until Vietnamese authorities confirmed that he was in custody.

Charges and detention

Hiep works as a freelance IT specialist and founded the Australian Alliance to Combat Trafficking in Humans. He is also accused of membership in the pro-democracy organisation Viet Tan, which Vietnam considers terrorist. At the same time, Human Rights Watch previously described Viet Tan as an opposition political party that operates legally, including in Australia, but which Hanoi arbitrarily labels terrorist.

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According to a statement by the Vietnamese government, Hiep was detained while entering the country from Cambodia together with human rights defender Nguyen Duc Thuan, who also holds Norwegian citizenship. The detention of a third man, Thai Cong Truong Son, was also reported. Cambodian authorities denied involvement in the detention or holding of the three men, saying they were intercepted at the My Quy Tay border crossing.

Calls for an investigation

Dang, Hiep’s lawyer Alison Battisson, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other groups believe Vietnamese authorities may have abducted the activist in Cambodia and forcibly taken him to Vietnam. Battisson called it a case of transnational repression. Vietnamese and Cambodian authorities deny these claims.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the family but is not commenting on the case due to confidentiality requirements. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she had personally raised the issue of Hiep, but would speak cautiously in public. Human rights defenders are urging the Australian government to demand an independent investigation into the circumstances of the detention.

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