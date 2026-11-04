Billionaire businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who heads the pro-Russian opposition party “Strong Armenia,” was detained in Armenia. The detention took place following a search.

Billionaire Samvel Karapetyan and dozens of individuals associated with him were arrested on Wednesday after Armenia’s largest opposition group, which he leads, described as an attempt by the government to force him to stop blocking the adoption of a new constitution, which Azerbaijan is demanding.

The arrests followed searches conducted by various law enforcement agencies at their homes and offices, as well as at the headquarters of the “Strong Armenia” alliance in Yerevan.

The Investigative Committee reported that raids were carried out at 65 different locations that morning and charged Karapetyan and 35 others with fraud, embezzlement, and money laundering. In particular, investigators allege that Karapetyan led a criminal group that illegally embezzled more than 23 billion drams ($64 million) from Armenia’s national electric power company.

The Russian-Armenian tycoon already spent six months in prison last year on numerous criminal charges brought against him after he condemned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s crackdown on the Armenian Apostolic Church in June 2025.

The Investigative Committee stated that a total of 36 people had been arrested as part of the investigation. It was not immediately clear whether Karapetyan’s nephew and right-hand man, Narek, was among them.

Narek heads the “Strong Armenia” parliamentary group, the second-largest in the National Assembly of Armenia. Investigators also searched his home in Yerevan.

“They will try to arrest dozens or hundreds of our people,” Narek Karapetyan told reporters after the search. “We will go through the same process again.”

Karapetyan claimed that these repressive measures are part of Pashinyan’s efforts to secure parliamentary approval for his draft of a new Armenian constitution. He said that “Strong Armenia” would continue to oppose the referendum on the constitution, which, in his view, is being imposed on the country by its sworn enemy.

Samvel Karapetyan owns the “Tashir” group of companies and the Rio shopping mall chain in Russia. In Armenia, he was previously accused of publicly calling for a seizure of power and violating the country’s territorial integrity; he was placed under a travel ban in connection with this case.

This was reported by Radio Free Europe’s Armenian service.

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