Renowned film producer Gerald Robert Molen, who collaborated for many years with director Steven Spielberg, has died in the United States at the age of 91. He was one of the producers of the Oscar-winning film *Schindler’s List*, which chronicles the rescue of Jews during the Holocaust, and also contributed to the creation of such well-known films as *Jurassic Park*, *Hook*, and *Minority Report*.

Molen began his Hollywood career as a truck driver, but later won an Oscar and even convinced Spielberg himself to change the age rating of one of his films.

In her post, Rachel Pullan wrote that her great-uncle had passed away to be reunited with his mother and his wife, Pat, who had passed away in January 2024. The couple had been married for nearly 70 years.

“I’m so happy for him, and at the same time, I’m very sad,” Pullan wrote.

The family has not disclosed the cause of the filmmaker’s death.

She also recalled Molen’s professional journey, noting that he began his career working at a film studio and later became one of Hollywood’s most renowned producers.

"Uncle Jerry was a man of high moral principles and impeccable integrity. He started out working on sets and driving cars at a film studio, and later rose to the position of producer," Pullan wrote.

How Gerald Molen Became One of Spielberg’s Producers

Gerald Robert Molen was born on January 6, 1935, in Great Falls, Montana, USA. His family later moved to North Hollywood, where the future producer’s parents opened a café near the Republic Pictures studio.

Molen began his career in the film industry in 1957. At first, he worked as a truck driver, transporting furniture and sets to film locations. He later moved to Universal Studios, where he rose to become head of the transportation department.

Molen’s collaboration with Steven Spielberg began in 1985 while working on the film *The Color Purple*—at that time, he held the position of production manager. Later, Molen was responsible for organizing the production of the historical drama *The Color Purple*. Two years later, he was already working as an associate producer on the sci-fi comedy *Batteries Not Included*.

In 1988, Molen became a co-producer on the film *Rain Man*, starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise. The film won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

What Famous Films Has Gerald Molen Produced?

The year 1993 was one of the most significant in the filmmaker’s career. That year, two films by Spielberg on which Molen had worked were released: the sci-fi adventure *Jurassic Park* and the historical drama *Schindler’s List*.

For the latter film, Molen, along with Steven Spielberg and Branko Lustig, won an Oscar for Best Picture in 1994.

Over the years, Molen served as head of production at Spielberg’s film company, Amblin Entertainment. Projects he worked on throughout his career include:

*Rain Man* (1988);

"Days of Thunder" (1990);

"Hook" (1991);

"Jurassic Park" (1993);

"Schindler’s List" (1993);

"The Flintstones" (1994);

"Casper" (1995);

"Twister" (1996);

"The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997);

"Amistad" (1997);

"The Other Side of Paradise" (2001);

"Minority Report" (2002);

"Meg: Monster of the Deep" (2018);

"Meg 2: The Trench" (2023).

Mollen also appeared on screen. Notably, in "Jurassic Park," he played Dr. Harding, a veterinarian, and had a cameo role in "Catch Me If You Can."

Incidentally, recalling her great-uncle, Rachel Pullan said that he stuck to his own moral principles even when it could have affected his career. According to her, it was Molen who insisted that the sci-fi thriller *Minority Report*, starring Tom Cruise, receive a PG-13 rating in the U.S. instead of the stricter R rating.

The producer made it a condition for Spielberg that he would work on the film only if it were accessible to a wider audience. The director agreed because he wanted Molen to be among the film’s producers.

The 1993 film *Jurassic Park* held a special place in the filmmaker’s life. He served as a producer on this adventure film, which became one of Steven Spielberg’s most famous works. In 1997, Molen also worked on its sequel, *The Lost World*. His name is listed among the producers of both films on the official Amblin Entertainment website. According to Pullan, it was one of his favorite films to work on. She said that even decades after the film’s release, dinosaur figurines could be found on nearly every surface in the producer’s home.

In memory of her great-uncle, Rachel decided to rewatch *Jurassic Park* on the day of his death.

It is known that in the last years of his life, Molen lived in Montana, continued to work on film projects, and shared his professional experience with students. He is survived by his son Stephen, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The filmmaker’s death was announced by his grandniece, Rachel Lorraine Pullan, in an Instagram post, which was cited on November 26 by the American industry publication Deadline.

Producer Clive Davis, who introduced Whitney Houston to the world, has died.

Earlier, director and producer James Burrows, who was behind the creation of dozens of popular TV series, including Friends and The Big Bang Theory, died in the U.S. He was 85 years old. Over the course of more than half a century, he directed over a thousand episodes and became one of the most successful directors in the history of American television.

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