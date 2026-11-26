American inventor James T. Russell, whose innovations laid the foundation for CD and DVD technology, has died at the age of 95. His groundbreaking ideas ushered in the era of digital storage media.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Russell created the first system for the optical digital recording and playback of data. His patents were later used in the development of modern compact discs and other optical media.

According to the inventor’s family, he passed away peacefully this fall in Bellevue.

Over the course of a career that spanned nearly his entire life, Russell received more than 70 patents, but his greatest breakthrough was the invention of the first digital optical recording and playback system in the 1960s and early 1970s, a system that made crystal-clear sound and movies accessible to the masses.

What Is Known About James Russell’s Invention

Russell began researching how to create clearer music recordings, since music from vinyl records was often accompanied by crackling and hissing. The inventor then thought he could do something about it.

Although his idea was initially met with skepticism, he was still given a small amount of money to conduct experiments. Russell invented an early method of digitally storing and reproducing audio to produce flawless sound. He also developed a way to store digital information densely.

Another primitive form of analog laser disc technology was developed in the 1950s by engineer David Paul Gregg. Russell’s earliest patents in this field were issued in the mid-1960s, and a working prototype was completed by the 1970s, using a laser to read binary data on a compact disc, or CD.

The patent for Russell’s invention passed from company to company, taking him from Richland to Salt Lake City and then to Toronto.

His development of the first digital optical recording and playback system laid the foundation for CD-ROM, DVD, and Blu-ray technologies. Russell received no royalties, and his work was rarely acknowledged.

His invention, combined with the engineering, marketing, and standardization efforts of companies such as Sony and Philips, would become a catalyst for the digital revolution. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, CDs reached their peak in the early 2000s, accounting for 95.7% of the music sales market.

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