Western Australia recorded 541 deaths through voluntary assisted dying (VAD) in 2025–2026, accounting for 2.9% of all deaths in the state. This is 12% more than in the previous year, ABC News reports.

Use of VAD increased

The annual report on the operation of VAD legislation showed that the use of this practice significantly exceeded forecasts made before the law came into force in July 2021. Colin Holt, chair of the VAD oversight board, said the number of such deaths had risen by 181% since the system began operating five years ago.

According to Holt, the increase may be linked to more people with terminal diagnoses learning about the option of using VAD. At the same time, this places pressure on the small number of doctors eligible to provide such services.

The report stated that eight doctors carried out 53% of all cases in which VAD was administered by a medical practitioner. Holt called for more specialists to join this work.

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Access criteria and dementia

The oversight board is also considering whether the current time criteria for access to VAD are overly restrictive. Patients with a condition expected to lead to death within six months may apply, or within 12 months in the case of neurodegenerative diseases.

Stephen Walker, president of Dying with Dignity WA, advocated for people with dementia to also be able to access VAD. He referred to the experience of the Canadian province of Quebec, where a person can make an advance medical directive while retaining decision-making capacity.

Holt noted that the board regularly receives community inquiries about VAD for people who have lost decision-making capacity. According to him, the issue of retaining such capacity throughout the entire process still has no final resolution.

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