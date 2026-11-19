At the zoo in Cincinnati, Ohio, veterinarians are working around the clock to help Fiona, a nine-year-old female hippopotamus, who swallowed a knitted hat that fell into her enclosure through a ceiling fan. Due to the risk of intestinal obstruction, the veterinarians are trying to help the animal pass the foreign object naturally, as surgical intervention is not an option.

According to the zoo’s communications director, Michelle Curley, the hat was tossed into the air in front of the enclosure; the airflow from the ceiling fan blew it through an opening about 30 centimeters wide above the viewing windows, after which the female hippo swallowed it. Ron Magill, a representative of the Miami Zoo Foundation, warned that such an object poses a risk of intestinal obstruction, intestinal damage, infection, and sepsis.

To treat Fiona, she is being given anti-nausea medication and laxatives; a colonoscopy was performed under sedation with the assistance of a specialist and a 2.7-meter endoscope from the Columbus Zoo, and a vibrating platform from a local horse farm is being used to stimulate her digestive tract. An ultrasound scan detected a foreign object moving through her small intestine. Fiona, who became a global favorite after being born six weeks premature in 2017 weighing 13 kilograms and now weighs about 1,090 kilograms, is temporarily not appearing before visitors, and the administration has urged guests to keep a closer eye on their belongings near the enclosures.

Source: Cincinnati Zoo on Instagram.

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