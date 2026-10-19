In the United Kingdom, Uber said it had secured the dismissal of two related lawsuits worth a combined approximately £340 million. They were brought by thousands of London black cab drivers and two former private-hire companies. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the claims were also estimated at approximately US$453 million.

Grounds for the lawsuits

The lawsuits against the service were filed in 2024. They concerned how Uber obtained a licence to operate private-hire vehicles in London. The claimants alleged that the company had provided misleading and inaccurate information to Transport for London.

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Uber’s position

Uber denied these allegations. The company also said that the lawsuits had been filed after the expiry of the six-year limitation period for such claims and therefore should have been dismissed. At the same time, a copy of the High Court’s ruling was unavailable at the time of publication.

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