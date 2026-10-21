Scientists have discovered an unknown animal in Siberia that lived during the Ice Age

The population of this animal likely began to decline during a warming period approximately 120,000 years ago. It eventually went extinct later on, though the exact time of its extinction remains unknown.

In Denisova Cave in the Altai Mountains, the remains of a previously unknown large animal were discovered; it lived during the Ice Age and was a close relative of modern yaks.

The existence of this species was confirmed through ancient DNA analysis. The bones found were too fragmented to identify the animal’s species based solely on its physical characteristics.

It is noted that the new species has been provisionally named “Yak X.” Its evolutionary line diverged from the ancestors of modern yaks approximately 400,000 years ago.

The researchers studied 20 bone fragments: 14 from Denisova Cave and another six from other sites in the region. The age of the samples spans a significant period—from 250,000–200,000 years ago to approximately 27,000 years ago.



Despite the poor state of preservation of the remains, scientists were able to reconstruct 20 ancient genomes. Genetic analysis showed that the animal belonged to the family of even-toed ungulates but did not correspond to any known modern or extinct species.

"Yak X" has not yet been given an official scientific name. Researchers explain this by noting that genetic data alone is insufficient for a formal description of a new species.

Who “Yak X” Lived With During the Ice Age

According to scientists’ estimates, the animal inhabited Siberia at the same time as steppe bison, aurochs, woolly mammoths, woolly rhinoceroses, and horses. Among the large predators of that time were cave hyenas and brown bears.

Given its kinship with modern yaks, researchers speculated that “Yak X” might have resembled a yak more than a bison in appearance. Modern yaks are distinguished by their robust build, horns, and long, thick coat. Large males can weigh about a metric ton.

During the Ice Age, much of Siberia was the so-called mammoth steppe—a vast grassland ecosystem inhabited by numerous large mammals.

Analysis of ancient genomes has also made it possible to track changes in the population of “Yak X.” According to the researchers, the population likely declined during a warming period about 120,000 years ago. The animal eventually went extinct, though the exact time of its extinction remains unknown.

Reuters reports on this.



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