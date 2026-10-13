In Kenya, the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has begun the final stage of grassroots elections ahead of the National Delegates Convention. At the convention, party members will be able to ratify the proposed pre-election coalition with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). UDA National Elections Board chair Anthony Mwaura told Nation Kenya that the voting is planned to be completed in November 2026, while the convention is scheduled for March 2027.

The convention is also expected to elect UDA’s national leadership. Ratification of the proposed coalition agreement is planned before Kenya’s general elections, scheduled for August 10, 2027.

Coalition negotiations

In January, UDA’s National Executive Committee authorized Kenyan President William Ruto to begin coalition negotiations with ODM leader Oburu Oginga. Both politicians have already appointed a 10-member technical team that will prepare a joint pre-election manifesto. According to the publication, they are also expected to create another group of 10 representatives to conduct coalition negotiations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UDA scheduled grassroots elections in Samburu County for October 16, and on October 17 in Tana River, Vihiga, Mandera, Nakuru, Bomet and Tharaka-Nithi counties. Earlier, the party held voting in Mombasa, as well as in Kisii, Nandi, Kericho, Baringo, Bungoma, Isiolo, Marsabit and Wajir counties.

Local representation

At the polling-station level, UDA will elect 20 officials each. According to the party’s guide, these will include three representatives of religious groups, four businesspeople, three professionals, four youth representatives, one representative of special-interest groups, three farmers and two ordinary party members — a woman and a man.

UDA’s grassroots elections and aspirants’ forum are part of William Ruto’s preparations for re-election. As of February 4, according to the party, 12,353 politicians had applied to run in elections under the UDA banner. Of these, 149 sought governor positions, 279 Senate seats, 323 women representative positions, 1,372 representation in 290 constituencies, and 10,230 ward representative mandates.

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