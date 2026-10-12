At least one person was killed and another 11 were injured in Saudi Arabia during a new strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The deceased was a Pakistani citizen, Deutsche Welle reports.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said that the airport came under a new attack on Sunday afternoon. The airport had remained closed after the previous day’s attack, which, according to DW, killed 12 people and injured hundreds.

Statements by the sides

A representative of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis said that air defense systems intercepted a cruise missile near the airport. He provided no further details.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the strikes. Their representative said that over the past day, the group had conducted four operations using ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. According to him, the targets included Riyadh airport on several occasions, Dammam airport in the east of the country, and two facilities of the state oil company Aramco.

Attack on Dammam and warning to airlines

Later on Sunday, Saudi authorities also confirmed an attack on Dammam airport. Several hours earlier, the Houthis had called on airlines, workers and passengers not to use Saudi airports and airspace, saying they were vulnerable to attacks. At the same time, the group said that airports in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina would not be its targets.

The coalition called the attack on Riyadh airport a “full-fledged war crime” and promised a harsh response. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the attack and expressed the EU’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

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