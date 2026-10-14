In Gaza City, Palestine, 33-year-old Reem Assad Awad was killed in an airstrike on a residential building. Two other people, including a girl, were injured. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Destruction in the Rimal neighborhood

The strike hit an apartment in a residential building in the Rimal neighborhood. According to the medical source, the apartment itself and neighboring buildings were significantly damaged in the attack. A fire broke out after the strike and was later extinguished by civil defense crews.

Witnesses also reported intense fire from Israeli military vehicles and quadcopters in the Tuffah area northeast of Gaza City. According to them, explosive devices were dropped on Al-Sikka Street in the adjacent area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shelling and destruction in the central part of the enclave

Separately, sources reported large-scale demolition of residential buildings in areas east of Gaza City where Israeli forces are stationed. In the central part of the Gaza Strip, eyewitnesses said Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers moved beyond the boundaries of areas controlled by the army east of Deir al-Balah.

Gunfire hit residential buildings along Salah al-Din Street east of Deir al-Balah, causing panic among residents. No deaths or injuries there were reported. Artillery shelling was also recorded northeast of the Bureij refugee camp, while a drone dropped an explosive device on a tent; there is no information about casualties.

Gaza's Ministry of Health said that at least 1,498 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,306 injured since October 2025 as a result of Israeli violations of the ceasefire. According to the ministry, more than 74,000 people have been killed and over 175,000 injured in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

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