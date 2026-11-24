On Monday, November 23, Ukrainian maritime drones sank the Russian corvette *Mercury* in the Libyan port of Benghazi. The “Mercury” was one of the newest ships in the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet, having entered service only in 2023. Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly confirmed the operation, calling it “exemplary” and thanking the SBU and other units.

But unexpectedly, this military victory turned into a major diplomatic scandal. The Libyan Presidential Council—a collective body established after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime—issued a sharp statement. Deputy Chairman of the Council Musa al-Koni called the Ukrainian strikes on Russian ships in the port of Benghazi a “declaration of war” against Libya. The statement also refers to “blatant military aggression,” a “terrorist act,” and a “direct violation of sovereignty.” The Council threatened to appeal to the International Court of Justice, the UN Security Council, and other international organizations. In addition, it is asking the UN to convene an emergency meeting and insists that Zelenskyy be added to the list of international terrorists.

In response, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the corvette “Mercury” was a legitimate military target, and that strikes against Russian facilities constitute the exercise of the inalienable right to self-defense. At the same time, Kyiv emphasized that it respects Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and is interested in the further development of bilateral cooperation. However, the situation is currently far from a diplomatic resolution.

Could a war between Ukraine and Libya actually break out? How serious is the current conflict? What can we expect next? UA.News political analyst Mykyta Trachuk, together with experts, examined the issue.

Thunder in Benghazi: The Strike on the “Mercury” and Libya’s Response

The operation against the Russian vessel in Benghazi was one of the most daring in recent memory. Seven Ukrainian-made maritime drones were transported to a designated location and launched from a “mother ship,” after which they successfully struck the target. The Russian Federation’s corvette “Mercury” regularly escorted hostile naval convoys and was also used to transport Russian military equipment. The strike sent a clear signal: Ukraine is capable of striking Russian targets far beyond the Black Sea.

Libya’s

reaction, however, was immediate and very harsh. The Presidential Council, based in Tripoli and controlling the western part of the country, condemned the strikes as “terrorist” and called them a “direct violation of national sovereignty.” Musa al-Koni emphasized that the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war “does not give either side the right to extend its military operations into Libyan territory or to use it as an arena for settling scores.” The Council also stated that it would immediately refer the matter to the International Court of Justice and the UN Security Council. In addition, Tripoli accused Kyiv of an “act of war” and aggression, and the Libyan authorities called for the Ukrainian leader to be added to the list of international terrorists.

It is worth noting that such statements from official Libyan bodies are not uncommon. However, this time the situation is complicated by the fact that the attack on Russian ships occurred precisely at a time when the country is trying to position itself as a neutral, peaceful territory, uninterested in becoming a battleground for foreign conflicts, as it has been for the past decade and a half.



What Are the Potential Risks of a Conflict with Libya

If we set aside emotions and look at things soberly, the answer to the question “Is Ukraine facing the threat of war with Libya?” seems almost obvious: no. And not at all because Libya is particularly peace-loving or pacifist, but rather because it is simply incapable of waging war against Ukraine today.

Libya in 2026 is not a unified state with a strong army, but rather a de facto conglomerate of various political factions, tribal clans, field commanders, and foreign sponsors. After the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, the country plunged into the chaos of civil war and has never fully recovered. Currently, there are two major rival entities operating in Libya: the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, which controls the west, and the Libyan Arab Armed Forces led by Khalifa Haftar, which controls the east and south. The Presidential Council (which issued the statement) is based in Tripoli, but its influence is limited and relies on the support of armed groups.

In other words, Libya does not de facto exist as a single, fully-fledged subject of international relations. What we call Libya is more of a geographical term. The Presidential Council lacks sufficient capacity to project power beyond the territory it controls. Its threats are more diplomatic gestures than a real instrument of pressure. After all, Ukraine is a country in Eastern Europe, while Libya is in North Africa. Thousands of kilometers separate us, so from a purely military standpoint, Kyiv faces virtually no threat from Tripoli.



But there is another side to this. Libya is quite capable of acting indirectly rather than directly.

First, we must not forget the terrorist tactics that were quite common even during the Gaddafi era. Certain Libyan groups have considerable experience and connections within the terrorist underground and, in theory, could be used (including by Russian intelligence services) to organize provocations and/or attacks against Ukraine.

Second, Libya remains an important country for Africa, and its negative attitude toward Ukraine could influence the stance of other African states. Africa is an area of active interest for Russia and China, and any deterioration in attitudes toward Kyiv on the continent—even if it has no immediate consequences—is not beneficial in the long term.

It is also worth recalling the history of Ukrainian-Libyan relations, which has by no means always been so strained. At one time, Kyiv and Tripoli were quite good partners, even despite all the authoritarian features of the “Jamahiriya” regime, and their cooperation spanned areas ranging from arms supplies and the repair of military equipment to joint projects in the oil and gas sector. Muammar Gaddafi met twice with Ukrainian leaders at the highest level: in 2003, Leonid Kuchma visited him, and in 2008, the leader of the Libyan revolution himself made an extended visit to Kyiv, where he was received by Viktor Yushchenko.



But after the outbreak of the long-running civil war in Libya and the overthrow of the Gaddafi regime, the situation changed radically. Ukraine maintained neutrality but later formally recognized the new government. Relations, however, for obvious reasons, all but vanished. Once partners, the two countries became, almost overnight, near-enemies. That said, over the past few decades, similar geopolitical “shifts” have occurred with many other countries: from, of course, Russia and Belarus to Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela.



What’s Next: Diplomacy Instead of Escalation

Despite the loud rhetoric, the conflict with Libya is unlikely to escalate into anything more. Ukraine has already made it clear that it has no intention of harming Libya or its citizens, and that its actions are directed exclusively against Russian military targets. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the threat to Libya stems precisely from Russian military ships and Russian arms carriers that regularly arrive there. This wording is important because it shifts the responsibility to Moscow and poses a blunt question: why isn’t Libya outraged by the Russian presence, which is the very source of the threat to it?

The Russian corvette was a military target, and its destruction was part of the effort to counter Russian aggression. However, the fact that this occurred in the port of a third country does indeed complicate the situation. The question of how justified it was to carry out the strike specifically in Benghazi remains open. This is something that really needs to be considered next time. The Libyan side claims that ordinary civilians were injured as a result of the attacks. If this is true, it is a serious argument against Kyiv that will have to be taken into account in future diplomatic efforts.

The most likely scenario is a series of reciprocal statements, a diplomatic spat, and an attempt by Libya to bring the issue before the UN. But this is unlikely to have any practical consequences for Ukraine. Libya lacks the resources to exert any real influence on Kyiv. At the same time, Kyiv should exercise caution and seek constructive engagement with Tripoli. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already taken a step in this direction.

Expert

Opinions

Political scientist and director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics Ruslan Bortnik is certain: the situation with Libya in the Mediterranean Sea is expanding the scope of the conflict, adding new dimensions to this war.

“Let me remind you that a similar situation already occurred off the coasts of Greece and Turkey when Ukrainian forces attacked Russian ships. Russia, in turn, regularly attacks Ukrainian ships in the exclusive economic zones of Bulgaria and Romania—particularly those sailing from our Black Sea ports to North African countries… This attack is yet another demonstration that the war, in its hybrid forms, has long since gone beyond the borders of Ukraine and Russia. Drones are falling on Polish and Romanian territory, sabotage operations are being carried out at defense facilities in Italy and Germany, and so on. In its hybrid form, the war has already extended beyond the immediate zone of conflict. This creates risks.

Libya could, to some extent, influence the course of the war in Ukraine. However, the country is divided, and the attack took place in an area controlled by General Haftar’s forces. They control a significant portion of Libyan territory but remain poorly organized and not very well-armed. The strength of the armed forces under Haftar’s control is estimated to range from 25,000 to 80,000 personnel. In other words, these are relatively small forces… Therefore, I do not think Libya can pose any significant problems for Ukraine. But there are certain specific risks associated with the possibility of sabotage or terrorist attacks on Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Africa. Given the poverty in that country, I also do not rule out that it could become a platform for Russia to more actively recruit foreign volunteers into its army. This could have a certain effect on the front lines,” noted Ruslan Bortnik.

The expert reiterates: Libya does not possess capabilities even remotely comparable to those of North Korea. It lacks the resources to send its own units to the Ukrainian-Russian front—except perhaps in a purely symbolic capacity. The size of its armed forces is insufficient for this. A brutal civil war is raging within the country: Libya is split into two large territorial entities and numerous smaller ones.

“Therefore, this risk remains largely hypothetical and is likely to be primarily of a terrorist or sabotage nature,” concluded Ruslan Bortnik.

Political scientist and director of the “Third Sector” Center, Andriy Zolotaryov, notes that playing “battleship” is very dangerous, as it could drag other parties into the conflict and lead to an escalation of the war. The point is that the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas are gradually turning into theaters of war.

“As for Libya, let me remind you that there are effectively two governments there today. One is based in Tripoli—the former capital of the unified Libyan Arab Jamahiriya. It aligns itself with Turkey and Western countries. The other government, linked to General Haftar’s forces, is based in Benghazi and has the support of Russia, Egypt, and the UAE… Overall, I don’t think this situation will have any serious material consequences for Ukraine. In the worst-case scenario for us, we’re talking about sending a few dozen mercenaries to Russia. That’s entirely possible. But there’s no need to talk about any large-scale consequences, because today Tripoli and Benghazi are effectively the two capitals of the two parts of Libya. The country is divided, and its ability to influence the external environment is quite limited.

As for the attack on the Russian corvette, it was a legitimate target under international humanitarian law. In fact, the corvette was struck by two unmanned boats. As a result, its ammunition exploded, the ship capsized, and it may now be beyond repair. The reaction of the government in Benghazi is unlikely to have any serious consequences, although this government is supported not only by Russia but also by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. However, the incident itself may be merely a harbinger of further military escalation in the Mediterranean and other seas. At best, this will lead to a sharp rise in cargo insurance rates. And this is dangerous not only in terms of the escalation of the military conflict but also because of the possible long-term consequences for the global economy,” says Andriy Zolotaryov.

In

summary, Ukraine’s conflict with Libya over the sinking of the Russian corvette “Merkury” appears threatening only at first glance. In reality, there is no real military threat to Ukraine from Libya. However, this incident should not be underestimated, as its consequences could be indirect and protracted. Diplomatic relations with Tripoli must be restored as soon as possible through a constructive approach focused on dialogue.

The incident involving the “Mercury” and Libya is no cause for panic, but neither is it a reason for complacency. Rather, it is a reminder that in war, every step has consequences, and that even victories on the battlefield can lead to new challenges on the diplomatic front. The key is to keep a cool head, avoid escalation where it can and should be avoided, and be able to distinguish real threats from high-profile statements.

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