On October 19, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament that underlying inflation in Japan is already quite close to the central bank’s 2% target. According to him, under such conditions, it is especially important to anchor inflation near this level.

Ueda’s statement in parliament

Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters. Ueda also linked inflationary pressure to a moderate recovery in the Japanese economy and tight conditions in the labor market.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact of AI demand

The Bank of Japan chief noted that “very strong” global demand for artificial intelligence technologies is supporting domestic capital investment and the country’s exports. In his view, these factors are also increasing inflationary pressure in Japan.

Thus, Ueda named AI demand as one of the factors affecting economic activity, investment, exports, and price dynamics in the country.

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