Uganda’s Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has proposed increasing fees for processing land documents for the first time since 1998. The fee for registering a certificate of title could rise fivefold, from 10,000 to 50,000 Ugandan shillings.

As The Rio Times reports, local media published the proposed fee schedule on October 16, citing ministry spokesperson Dennis Obbo. According to him, rising operating costs and the long interval since the previous tariff revision were the reasons for the review.

New rates

The most significant increase could apply to issuing a new document to replace a lost land title — from 15,000 to 200,000 shillings. This is approximately 13 times the current amount. The proposed schedule also lists a 50,000-shilling fee for searching land registry records for owner information.

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If approved, the changes could apply to owners of freehold, leasehold and private mailo land, a system prevalent mainly in central Uganda. At the exchange rate cited in the publication, title registration would cost about $12.45, while replacing a lost document would cost about $49.79.

Government approval

The proposal has not yet taken effect: it must be approved by Uganda’s Ministry of Finance and Cabinet. The decisions must then be officially published before the new rates are applied to applicants.

The revision of official fees follows statements by government officials about plans to reduce informal costs associated with processing land rights. State Minister Harriet Ntabazi said that some landowners had paid more than 2.5 million shillings to surveyors and district committees.

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