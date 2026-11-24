On November 24, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced the possibility of purchasing Ukrainian corn and supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine. According to him, the Hungarian market is experiencing a grain shortage, while local companies may have a surplus of diesel fuel that Ukraine needs. The parties also discussed the development of rail connections and border logistics.

The Hungarian prime minister explained that this year the country harvested significantly less corn than is needed for the domestic market. This has caused problems in the agricultural sector. Therefore, the Hungarian side is considering the possibility of controlled imports of Ukrainian grain. “This year, we harvested significantly less corn than we need, and this is creating major problems for the agricultural sector. That is why we have been asked to open our market to Ukrainian corn, in a regulated and controlled manner, exclusively in the volumes to be agreed upon,” Magyar noted.

According to him, Ukrainian corn can be used for bioethanol production, as well as to meet the needs of the Hungarian livestock industry. Currently, there is a shortage of raw materials in this sector, so producers are forced to purchase them at higher prices. “This is very important for us because, for example, there is a significant shortage in the livestock sector, and we are forced to purchase products at much higher prices. That is why such agreements are very important,” the Hungarian prime minister emphasized.

Hungary May Sell Diesel Fuel to Ukraine

Another topic of discussion was energy cooperation. Magyar believes that Ukraine and Hungary should develop not only agreements between governments but also direct contacts between private companies. Among potential partners, he named the Hungarian company MOL, the Polish company ORLEN, and Ukrainian enterprises. According to him, cooperation should be mutually beneficial for both countries. “We discussed energy cooperation. We shouldn’t limit ourselves to intergovernmental interaction; we should also develop cooperation between companies such as MOL, ORLEN, and Ukrainian enterprises. We need to seek agreements that serve the interests of both countries,” said Madyar.

As an example, he cited the possibility of supplying Ukraine with surplus diesel fuel from the Hungarian and Slovak markets. If local companies have more fuel than they need for their own purposes, they could sell it to Ukraine. “If, for example, MOL has more diesel fuel in Slovakia or Hungary than it needs, why not sell it to Ukraine if Ukraine needs it? We need to think about agreements like this that will benefit both countries,” the prime minister explained.

Chop–Zahony to Be Developed as a Key Transportation Route

Separately, Madyar spoke about negotiations regarding rail connections and border logistics. In particular, the parties discussed the possibility of increasing the capacity of the Chop–Zahony rail crossing. This route has historically been one of the main transportation corridors between the territory of the former Soviet Union and Europe. The Hungarian prime minister believes that its capacity can be expanded, as significant transportation flows pass through Ukraine and Hungary.

“Today, these opportunities can be significantly expanded, as Hungary and Ukraine occupy a central position from a logistical standpoint, and large transport flows pass through our countries,” Magyar noted. To implement the agreements, the ministers of the two countries responsible for energy and agriculture will meet regularly to coordinate their joint efforts. Péter Magyar made this statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berehove, Transcarpathia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berehove on November 24 that Hungary would provide Ukraine with medical and energy equipment, medicines, and vehicles worth 1 billion forints (approximately 2.5 million euros).

On November 24 in Uzhhorod, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. The president described the talks as substantive and announced specific agreements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod.

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Transcarpathia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, after which bilateral talks will take place.

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