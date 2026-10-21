Hungary Seeks a Replacement for Rosatom to Expand the Paks Nuclear Power Plant — Reuters

Hungary is considering replacing the Russian state-owned corporation Rosatom as the main contractor for the Paks Nuclear Power Plant expansion project. According to media reports, the country has already begun searching for alternative service providers to carry out this project.

Péter Magyar’s government is expected to make a final decision on the Paks nuclear power plant expansion later this year or early next year.

This project, which former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán awarded to Rosatom without a tender in 2014, is politically sensitive and extremely costly. Additional uncertainty was caused by the drought in August, which led to the near-complete shutdown of the operating reactors at the country’s only nuclear power plant.

The project, initially estimated to cost 12.5 billion euros, had already cost Hungary more than 2 billion euros by the time concrete pouring began in February.

A person familiar with the project review said that all possible scenarios are being considered when asked whether this could lead to a change in the general contractor.

The person also noted that the review will determine the legal, technical, financial, and time-related implications of changing the supplier, as well as assess whether the nuclear power plant expansion plan is financially viable.

A spokesperson for the Hungarian government and representatives of Rosatom did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

A second source close to the government noted that the Magyar cabinet “is leaning toward the conclusion that the expansion of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant is necessary,” but that “Rosatom” should not be involved in it.

As a temporary measure until the Paks Nuclear Power Plant expansion is completed, Budapest is considering the possibility of obtaining permission to extend the operating licenses for the four existing Russian-built reactors at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant for 20 years. These licenses are set to expire between 2032 and 2037.

If the government’s review results in a decision against Rosatom, Hungary may have to cover the 1.1 billion euros paid to the Russian company, as well as any penalties for breaching the contract terms.

The sources did not name any potential new supplier, although one of them noted that a European contractor would simplify the situation in the context of foreign policy and sanctions.

Earlier this month, speaking to reporters in Moscow, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev stated that they are awaiting the conclusion of Hungary’s review. He noted that he had approached the Hungarian government with a proposal for negotiations but had not yet received a response.

Reuters learned this from two sources familiar with the matter.

Rosatom acquired a 51% stake in Delo Group and became its sole owner — The Moscow Times.

Rosatom has halted construction of a nuclear power plant in India, and Russian businesses’ debts have risen to 9 trillion rubles.

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