Hungary has released the names and data of tens of thousands of people who collaborated with the communist security apparatus. The documents were published on the special platform nyitottaktak.hu, RMF24 reports.

Three sets of archival data

Hungary's Historical Archives of the State Security Services handed over three main collections of documents to the public. They include File No. 6 — agent registration cards containing personal data and key episodes of their intelligence activities.

The B registers, containing documentation on the recruitment process and agents' names, were also opened, along with the H database — a detailed personal list of informants and their pseudonyms, which was compiled systematically from the 1970s.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prime minister's statement

Prime Minister Péter Magyar said at a press conference that previous governments had avoided disclosing inconvenient truths for nearly four decades. According to him, a truly democratic and free Hungary is impossible without coming to terms with the past.

Magyar criticized the political elites of the 1990s and subsequent decades. He separately mentioned Viktor Orbán's government, which, he claimed, rejected proposals to disclose such documents 25 times between 2010 and 2026.

The prime minister also said that the so-called B files — detailed descriptions of agents' careers compiled by their handlers from among service employees — are to be published on February 25. He urged citizens to treat archival materials responsibly and not draw premature conclusions about people whose data has become available.

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