Ukraine informs the Moldovan authorities almost daily, well in advance, about Russia’s preparations for massive strikes on Ukrainian regions bordering the neighboring country, as well as about the growing risk of drones entering the country’s airspace, said Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Commenting on the prospects for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, Sandu noted that despite efforts to reach a ceasefire, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently not interested in halting hostilities. According to the Moldovan president, it is precisely increased international pressure on Moscow and the weakening of the Russian economy that can improve the chances of establishing peace in Ukraine.

Source: Jurnal TV.

On the evening of November 17, reports emerged in Moldova of a drone crash and the sounds of explosions in three districts at once—Chisinau, Orhei, and Florești. Bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the sites to verify the reports and determine exactly what had happened. Earlier that day, Moldovan authorities had already recorded drone incursions into their airspace and temporarily closed the country’s airspace.

Two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles violated Moldova’s airspace on the morning of November 11, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

On the morning of November 11, two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles entered Moldova’s airspace amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine. This was reported by the Moldovan Ministry of Defense.

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