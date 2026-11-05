Ukraine Insists on Involving Europe in Peace Talks with Russia – Zelenskyy

During a meeting in Madrid with European Council President António Costa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for European representatives to participate in negotiations on security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery.

According to the head of state, António Costa supported this position. The parties discussed preparations for the trilateral consultations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi, as well as the progress of preliminary negotiations with the U.S. side. A separate topic of the meeting was accelerating European integration: Ukraine expects to close all negotiation clusters by the end of 2026 so that it can move on to closing the chapters of the EU accession agreement in 2027.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

During the upcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine plans to raise the issue of security guarantees. Other priorities include stopping attacks on energy infrastructure, unblocking the “grain corridor,” exchanging prisoners of war, and organizing a meeting of state leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it could take place soon.

During his speech at the Berlin Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that after the U.S. elections, Donald Trump would focus on achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

The Kremlin no longer expects U.S. President Donald Trump to be able to force Ukraine to sign a peace agreement on Russia’s terms. As a result, Moscow intends to increase military pressure on Ukraine and its European allies and is preparing for a protracted war.

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