Ukraine is ready for an immediate, unconditional, and comprehensive ceasefire; however, peace must be just and lasting, based on the principles of the UN Charter and security guarantees.

Vladimir Pavlichenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, made this statement on Monday, November 23, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, noting that Kyiv is ready to move the trilateral talks—resumed in Abu Dhabi and involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia—to the leadership level.

The diplomat recalled that Ukraine had supported the U.S. initiative to halt strikes on energy infrastructure and Russian oil refineries, and had also proposed stopping attacks at sea to protect shipping and food security, but Moscow refused, and on November 19, Putin announced the end of discussions on such agreements. Pavlichenko emphasized Ukraine’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter—particularly regarding Crimea and the Kerch Bridge — stressed the need to increase pressure on the aggressor, and stated that a demand for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions would pave the way for a new offensive, and that any restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine or decisions regarding Ukraine’s security made without its participation are unacceptable.

He added that Russia continues to attack civilian infrastructure despite its declarations of peace—particularly during Putin’s trip to Shenzhen—and called on international partners to remain united and resolute, since concessions by the victim do not lead to peace, unlike pressure on the aggressor and support for Ukraine’s forces.

Source: Ukrinform.

France called on Russia at the UN to impose a dual moratorium on attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called on Russia at the UN to immediately cease attacks on Ukraine’s energy and food infrastructure and on civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

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