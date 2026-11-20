Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi invited Germany to join in the launch of the War Risk Insurance Fund. He discussed this and other topics with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

During the conversation, the parties also raised the issue of strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, as well as the implementation of joint energy and infrastructure projects.

“Just last night, Russia launched nearly 110 missiles and over 400 kamikaze drones at Ukraine. Every system, every interceptor, is critical to protecting our people. We discussed joint, mutually beneficial infrastructure and energy projects. We touched on the topic of war risk insurance. Ukraine, together with its partners, plans to launch a corresponding fund in early 2027. I invited Germany to join in launching the fund,” Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Germany provides significant assistance to Ukraine and is the leading contributor to the Energy Support Fund.

“We are preparing concrete solutions to help people get through the winter amid attacks. The EU’s emergency winter aid package for Ukraine should include generators, charging stations, buses, and assistance with bridges. I emphasized how important it is to receive this support from our partners in the near future,” the prime minister added.

As previously reported, Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment Yegor Grygorenko stated that the ministry continues to work on the idea of establishing a War Risk Insurance Fund, to which the state will contribute approximately $1 billion, while donors would contribute between $2 billion and $3 billion, and has already identified potential sources to cover 80% of the state’s contribution without raising the value-added tax (VAT) rate, as had been proposed initially.

Koretsky discussed defense tranches, winter aid, and sanctions against Russia with EU leadership.

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish an intergovernmental commission to address Budapest’s blocking of the latest negotiation clusters. Opening these clusters is essential for Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession.

More than half of European Union residents—53%—believe that Ukraine should not be admitted to the EU in the coming years. At the same time, 47% of those surveyed support the opposite position.

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