A Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with the United States and Russia

The Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks with the U.S. and Russia are scheduled to take place. This was announced on Telegram by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In addition to Kirill Budanov, the delegation includes:

Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;

Davyd Arakhamia, Member of Parliament and Chair of the “Servant of the People” political party faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;

Serhiy Kyslytsya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;

Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“There is a lot of difficult work ahead, but the main thing is that we need concrete results,” Budanov wrote.