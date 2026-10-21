The Ukrainian side assured Poland that the Lviv Regional Council’s decision regarding the UPA had been revoked

The Ukrainian side has assured Poland that the decision of the Lviv Regional Council dated October 20 to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych will not take effect.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki stated that Warsaw had received the relevant assurances from representatives of the President of Ukraine. According to him, following diplomatic intervention by the Polish side, the text of the resolution was removed from the regional council’s official website. The politician emphasized that Poland counts on the full fulfillment of the promises made to maintain positive momentum in bilateral relations.

The diplomat noted that the two sides had only recently managed to normalize relations following a previous escalation caused by the naming of one of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces “Heroes of the UPA.”

Source: Polsat News.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the recent decision by the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and Roman Shukhevych, stating that such actions harm Ukraine itself and complicate Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski signed a motion to add Sviatoslav Sheremeta, a member of the Lviv Regional Council, to the list of individuals who may be barred from entering the country. The reason was the regional council’s initiative to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych. A final decision on the entry ban has not yet been made.

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