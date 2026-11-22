Ukrainian military personnel took part in the first international exercises on the use of unmanned systems, “Drone Crucible,” organized by the U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR). The joint exercises involved representatives from the armed forces of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Latvia.

During the training, operators from the five countries jointly tested small drones and practiced piloting them in conditions as close to combat as possible. The joint effort focused on three main areas: exchanging practical experience in the use of UAVs in modern operations; testing technologies in field conditions and providing direct feedback to developers; and enhancing combat readiness and operational coordination to strengthen collective defense.

Military command emphasized that participation in such exercises allows Ukraine to share its experience in modern warfare with Western allies, adopt their best practices, and jointly develop capabilities in the field of unmanned systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Large-scale exercises by the German armed forces have begun at military training grounds in Lithuania. More than 6,000 Bundeswehr personnel are participating in the exercises.

The largest NATO force transit exercises were held in Hamburg, according to Deutsche Welle.

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