Ukrenergo will tighten power supply restrictions on Friday, October 16

On Friday, NEC “Ukrenergo” will slightly increase the scope of power supply restrictions. In some regions of Ukraine, the measures will apply to industrial consumers and the general public and will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. until midnight.

"On October 16, consumption restriction measures will be implemented as a last resort: 6:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. – power restriction schedules for industry and businesses, as well as hourly blackout schedules for all consumer categories (ranging from 0.5 to 2 shifts)," according to a statement by Ukrenergo on Telegram.

The company emphasized that the restrictions are being imposed due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

As previously reported, restrictions were announced for Thursday at the same time, but at a level of 0.5–1.5 stages; for Wednesday, 0.5–2 stages were announced.

According to distribution system operators, power outage schedules were implemented in Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions, as well as in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Two rounds of power outages mean an average of 8 hours per day without electricity for each customer; 1.5 rounds mean 6 hours. The schedules took effect on October 6 following massive shelling by Russia.

On Tuesday, DTEK announced that it had canceled the grouping system for Kyiv—power outage schedules must now be determined for each individual building.

Video: Five regions of Ukraine were left without power due to shelling and hostilities.

Ukrenergo warned of power outages on October 10.

Kyiv has canceled the system of rotating power outages

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