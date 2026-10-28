Jurors at Southwark Crown Court found far-right activist Tommy Robinson guilty of harassing two Daily Mail journalists, causing them to fear violence. This was reported by The Guardian.

Jury verdict

The verdict was delivered on Monday following a week-long trial. Tommy Robinson’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case circumstances

During the hearings, it was reported that the Daily Mail journalists and their family members left their homes after Robinson used intimidation tactics. The three reporters involved in the case had been working on an article about the 2024 Southport murders.

According to the publication, Robinson posted photographs of one journalist’s family online. He also claimed to have “tagged and bagged” all three reporters. However, the charges in this case concerned the harassment of only two journalists.

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