The Harju County Court in Tallinn sentenced a 44-year-old Estonian citizen to three months of probation for desecrating the Ukrainian flag near the Russian Embassy.

According to the criminal case file, at around 3 a.m. on April 23, 2023, the man was near the Russian Embassy in Tallinn, where a Ukrainian flag had been placed on a temporary fence. The man wrote “Glory to Russia” on it with a marker.

The court found the defendant guilty of desecrating an official symbol of a foreign state. He was sentenced to three months in prison, but the sentence was commuted to a suspended sentence with a one-year probation period.

Taking into account the two days he spent in custody in April 2023, the remaining sentence amounted to two months and 28 days. If the man does not commit another intentional crime during the probationary period, he will not have to serve his sentence in prison.

In addition, the convicted man must pay the state 1,684.68 euros in court costs in installments over 12 months. The court ordered the state to cover the costs of the forensic psychiatric examination, amounting to 1,300 euros, and a portion of the attorney’s fees, amounting to 44.64 euros.

The Ukrainian flag and the marker used are to be destroyed.

This was reported by ERR.

As a reminder, the European Parliament voted to lift the immunity of Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun, specifically in connection with the case involving desecration of the Ukrainian flag.

In Kyiv, a court considered the issue of compulsory treatment for a woman suspected of desecrating the graves of fallen servicemen—specifically those of Dmytro Kotsyubailo, call sign “Da Vinci,” Pavlo Petrychenko, and Andriy Pylshchikov, whose call sign was “Juice.”

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