Peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have been unable for several weeks to organize journalists’ visits to territories in southern Lebanon occupied by Israel. A mission spokesperson said that media visits south of the so-called Yellow Line are currently not taking place, and the timing of their resumption is unknown.

As The National reports, trips with UNIFIL were one of the few ways for journalists to reach this area. They made it possible to cover the lives of residents of several predominantly Christian villages, as well as the destruction of mostly emptied Muslim villages.

Complaints about access restrictions

Elsie Mufarrej, president of the Lebanese Press Syndicate, said that the organization had received several complaints from reporters who had been denied entry to the area in recent weeks. She accused Israel of a media blackout which, she said, prevents independent coverage of possible crimes and violations.

Reporters Without Borders also condemned the restrictions. Jonathan Dagher, head of the organization’s Middle East office, said it was unacceptable to deny Lebanese journalists access to Lebanese territory, and that ceasefire arrangements and military considerations should not be used as a pretext to restrict the right to information.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Israeli army’s position

The Israeli military confirmed that it had discussed journalists’ access with UNIFIL. It said this followed incidents in which journalists allegedly entered the area without prior coordination and published footage showing military positions.

Another Israeli military official claimed that journalists allegedly entered the area secretly in convoys and passed photographs of military positions to people linked to Hezbollah. He did not name either the journalists or the newsrooms and provided no evidence for these claims. Later, an army representative said that publicly available information about military positions could be used by the group.

Convoy checks

According to a humanitarian worker, the Israeli military has stepped up checks at checkpoints and inspects every vehicle to ensure that there are no journalists among the passengers. The Israeli army said it considers requests from media workers to enter on a case-by-case basis, citing risks in areas of military operations.

Following the incident involving journalists, Israeli forces suspended the movement of convoys to the villages of Debel and Rmeish for three days, a humanitarian worker said. Residents of both villages confirmed that they could neither enter nor leave during this period. An Israeli official denied that this was punishment of civilians and said movement had been temporarily halted to examine the circumstances.

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