The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, ahead of winter. The agency’s acting head, Christian Saunders, said that more than 90% of the population lives in tents, under plastic tarpaulins, or in partially destroyed houses. He said this in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

According to Saunders, the destroyed infrastructure will be unable to drain rainwater, so it will accumulate near temporary shelters. He called on Germany and other European countries to increase pressure on the Israeli government to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries and allow reconstruction work.

Housing, food and medicine

Saunders also reported food problems: fresh vegetables and fruit in the Gaza Strip are mostly unavailable or too expensive for most of the population. According to him, only 3% of land can be cultivated. Food delivery volumes have increased compared with the period before the ceasefire, but delays, a limited number of crossing points, and other restrictions continue to constrain the arrival of aid.

He added that restrictions on the import of medicines and medical equipment remain in place. Humanitarian organizations and local health authorities report that more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed since the truce took effect in October 2025.

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UNRWA funding shortfall

UNRWA currently assists more than 1.7 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip: it provides medical services at 11 centers, organizes education for 300,000 children, mostly in tents, and supplies drinking water to about 820,000 people. Overall, the agency provides essential services to nearly 6 million Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank.

According to Saunders’ estimate, UNRWA’s financial shortfall amounts to about $70 million. He warned that without an urgent inflow of funds, the agency may be forced to cut staff, which would affect the volume and quality of services for civilians.

The Israeli government accuses UNRWA of allegedly having been infiltrated by Hamas representatives. Saunders rejected these accusations and said the agency responds immediately to credible evidence of staff links to the group’s military wing.

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