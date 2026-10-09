In Geneva, Switzerland, the UN Human Rights Office welcomed the news that Navi Pillay had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, noting her many years of defending human rights. As TimesLIVE reports, the office’s spokesperson Shabia Mantoo called the news wonderful and said the world needs greater commitment to protecting human rights.

UN Office reaction

Mantoo told journalists that she hoped this recognition would encourage and continue to inspire others to speak out in defence of the rights of all people around the world and promote them.

Navi Pillay previously chaired the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and was also a judge at the International Criminal Court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Commission report on Gaza

In September last year, the commission released a report whose publication was overseen by Pillay. In it, the commission concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza and that senior officials in the country, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had incited such actions. Israel called the accusations outrageous.

In March this year, Pillay also expressed concern over South Africa’s silence regarding international efforts to recognize the system of governance in Afghanistan as gender apartheid and to include gender apartheid in the list of crimes against humanity.

Read us on