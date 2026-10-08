Hurricane Isaias threatens the US Gulf Coast — The Guardian

In the United States, Hurricane Isaias is approaching the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico. Millions of residents in areas from Louisiana to Florida are under warnings due to the risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, The Guardian reports.

Expected intensification

Overnight into Wednesday, Isaias intensified from a tropical storm into a hurricane, becoming the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season. According to the US National Weather Service, it is a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds reaching 80 miles per hour.

Forecasters expected that later on October 8, the hurricane would pass north of the Yucatán Peninsula and make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday. The National Weather Service warned that Isaias could strengthen and become a major hurricane before approaching the coast.

Evacuation and state of emergency

Storm surge warnings are in effect from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the city of Steinhatchee, Florida. Residents in these areas were urged to follow instructions from local authorities and evacuate if ordered to do so.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A hurricane warning has been issued from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay-Gulf county line in Florida. Destructive winds and possible prolonged power outages are expected in the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and Mississippi.

From Friday through the weekend, heavy downpours, flash and urban flooding, and in some places river flooding are forecast for the central Gulf Coast and much of the southeastern United States. Isolated tornadoes are also possible Friday night in coastal areas of Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and far southwestern Georgia.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency in 40 counties, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis did so in 25 counties. In Okaloosa County, Florida, some residents of coastal areas were ordered to evacuate. Several school districts in Florida and Alabama also announced closures ahead of the hurricane's approach.

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