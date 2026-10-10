Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, USA, on the evening of October 9. The US National Hurricane Center reported that the cyclone’s center reached land at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time as a Category 2 hurricane.

As The Guardian reports, Isaias earlier intensified to Category 3, but forecasters expected it to weaken due to changes in wind speed. At the same time, the storm’s effects were forecast across a large part of the northern Gulf Coast — from Louisiana to Florida — as well as in inland areas.

Dangerous storm surge and strong winds

A life-threatening storm surge of up to 2.1 meters was forecast along the Alabama-Florida border. Powerful wind gusts could reach northern Georgia. National Hurricane Center expert Robbie Berg noted that the hurricane would weaken after making landfall, but sustained hurricane-force winds were possible along the cyclone’s path up to 160 kilometers from the coast.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The National Weather Service in Mobile warned that exceptionally dangerous, tornado-like winds were possible in some areas of Florida. As of Friday evening, more than 400,000 customers in Alabama and Florida were without electricity, according to Poweroutage.com.

State of emergency in three states

The governors of Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida declared states of emergency ahead of the approaching storm. Residents of some coastal communities were urged to evacuate, while others were told to prepare for the storm.

The Florida National Guard deployed approximately 5,000 service members to respond to the hurricane’s aftermath. Some prisons began evacuating inmates, while most flights were canceled at several airports in northwestern Florida. Oil and gas producers also halted a significant portion of production on the Gulf of Mexico shelf.

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