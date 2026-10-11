According to ABC News, the Australian government is ready to remove from the digital duty of care bill a provision that would allow the minister to add new categories of online harm through subordinate legislation. The bill is planned to be introduced to the federal parliament this week.

The initiative provides that social media platforms, search engines, artificial intelligence chatbots and other online platforms will have to take reasonable measures to reduce foreseeable harm to minors and serious harm to adults. The categories of harm were outlined in a draft document released last month.

Coalition’s objections

The Coalition opposes the government’s proposal. Its representatives said that ministerial powers could lead to political censorship on the internet. Shadow communications minister Sarah Henderson accused the government at the CPAC conference in Brisbane of trying to suppress “legitimate voices” under the guise of online safety.

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The government rejects this interpretation, stressing that for adults, the concept of serious harm is linked to existing criminal offences. At the same time, opponents pointed to comments by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said last month that the new rules would also concern disinformation and the spread of false information.

Greens’ demands

The Greens party, whose support could help the government pass the law through the Senate, put forward three conditions: a right to private redress, tougher fines and consideration of the dependence that technologies may cause. The Greens’ communications spokesperson, Sarah Hanson-Young, said that people harmed online should be given the right to go to court and seek compensation.

She also insists that fines for breaching the duty should be tied to a share of technology companies’ global revenue. In her view, the proposed sanctions of about $100 million are insufficient. A spokesperson for Communications Minister Anika Wells said the government is refining the bill after 225 submissions, 22 roundtables and 60 individual meetings.

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