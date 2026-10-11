The Yemeni government, at a meeting in the temporary capital Aden, approved a draft law recognizing the Houthi group as a terrorist organization. The document also provides for criminal liability for the group’s activities and financing, Anadolu Agency reports.

Further approval

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani. The draft law was presented by the minister of legal affairs, after which the government instructed the responsible bodies to complete the constitutional and legal procedures necessary for its ratification.

The prime minister’s office stated that the country is at a decisive stage in restoring sovereignty over its entire territory. It also described the Houthis’ actions as a coup, which, according to the government, is financed and directed by Iran.

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Meeting after the attack

The meeting took place the day after a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. According to a statement from the Yemeni prime minister’s office, 12 people were killed and another 309 were injured in the attack.

The attack was widely condemned, while the Houthis said they intended to continue strikes on Saudi Arabia. Al-Zindani also instructed executive bodies to shift from responding to events to preventive action, increase readiness, and meet the needs of the armed forces, military formations, security forces, and the Popular Resistance. As of the time of publication, the Houthis had not commented on the proposed draft law.

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