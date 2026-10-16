The Finnish government has approved a €60 million package intended to ease the impact of rising fuel prices. It includes a reduction in the vehicle tax, an increase in the maximum tax deduction for commuting expenses, and subsidies for businesses in the transport, agricultural and forestry sectors, YLE News reports.

Minister of the Environment and Climate Sari Multala said that all parties in the governing coalition support the package. At the same time, she acknowledged that these measures would have only a limited impact on consumers’ fuel costs.

Allocation of funds

€30 million will be allocated to subsidies for businesses in the transport, agricultural and forestry sectors. Another €20 million is earmarked for reducing the vehicle tax — €10 million had previously been planned for this purpose. €10 million will be allocated to increase the maximum deduction for commuting expenses: in 2027, it is planned to rise from €7,000 to €7,800.

The package will be financed within the government’s established spending limits. In particular, €40 million will be redirected from funding for biogenic carbon capture capacity that will not be used this year. The remaining €20 million will be obtained by reducing funding for basic maintenance of transport infrastructure.

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Changes to renewable fuel requirements

The government also approved more flexible rules for meeting requirements on the share of renewable fuel in transport fuel. The limit on mutual fulfilment of obligations and exceeding the established targets will be raised from 30% to 100%, which, according to the government’s assessment, will allow companies to meet the requirements at lower cost.

At the same time, the government did not approve a proposal by the Finns Party for a broader reduction of the requirement itself. Jani Mäkelä, chairman of the party’s parliamentary group, called the agreed measures insufficient and said that easing the requirements could have lowered prices at filling stations more substantially.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that such an easing would not result in a rapid reduction in fuel costs. Hanna Kalenoja, an expert at the Central Chamber of Commerce, also noted that the new measures would not directly affect petrol and diesel prices at filling stations. In her assessment, the vehicle tax reduction could save owners of older cars and vans covered by the benefit around €12 per year.

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