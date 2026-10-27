In France, ahead of the protests on 24 October, the government discussed with telecommunications operators the possibility of limiting access to social media or mobile internet in certain areas. According to Politico Europe, the aim was to make it more difficult for participants in the unrest to coordinate through online platforms.

Letter to operators

As an official from the prime minister’s office and an employee of a telecommunications company told the outlet, France’s Interior Ministry contacted operators during the week before 24 October. According to them, the possibility of restricting access to social media or mobile internet in certain localities was discussed.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu directly asked operators to be ready to block TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and X. The French digital outlet Blast was the first to report on the letter containing this request. Representatives of Lecornu’s office, the Ministry of Technology and the Interior Ministry contacted by Politico did not deny either the existence of the letter or the plan itself.

The government feared that the violence recorded on 17 October could recur or intensify the following weekend. At the same time, the number of incidents on 24 October was significantly lower.

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Technical consequences

An employee of a telecommunications operator told Politico that the authorities primarily wanted to cut off communication channels that allow groups to arrange meetings and coordinate actions. However, blocking social media only in a specific area is technically impossible, the outlet notes.

Shutting down mobile internet could disrupt mobile payments, video surveillance systems and emergency communications. It would also deprive peaceful protesters of the ability to communicate. As a less radical option, the government considered disabling location display functions to prevent gatherings of people who do not know one another.

The French parliament is simultaneously discussing a bill on the financial liability of people who knowingly took part in unrest. The document also provides for requirements for platforms to remove content that incites violence, theft, property destruction or insurrection.

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