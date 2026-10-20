The Czech government and parliament plan to cut payments to Ukrainian refugees in half

The Czech government and parliament plan to cut payments to Ukrainians with temporary protection status in half. This was announced by Tomio Okamura, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, who noted that this decision was a compromise between the coalition parties (SPD, ANO, and the Motorists).

The proposal calls for a reduction in expenditures of approximately 4 billion Czech crowns. At the same time, amendments to the Lex Ukrajina law are being drafted, which would eliminate humanitarian benefits for those who are not working and revoke temporary protection for anyone who leaves the Schengen Area for more than 30 days.

In addition, there are plans to consolidate government registries to verify the legality of residence, and starting in mid-2027, to require Ukrainian-registered vehicles to undergo regular technical inspections in the Czech Republic, under penalty of vehicle impoundment and fines.

Source: Ukrinform.

Tomio Okamura, Speaker of the lower house of the Czech Parliament and leader of the Freedom and Direct Democracy party, has proposed reducing the state budget deficit, specifically by canceling payments to Ukrainian refugees.

Okamura wants to tighten restrictions on Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic.

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