The Irish government plans to create a state body to study and prepare for possible future unification with Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin told the Irish Times, Cyprus Mail reports.

Models for the constitutional future

The new body is to analyze possible scenarios and the challenges associated with them. Among the options it will consider are Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom or joining a united Ireland while retaining self-governing status.

Martin had previously spoken of the need for an independent and impartial knowledge base on which to conduct a compelling discussion about the constitutional future. He is expected to present the first steps toward establishing the body to the cabinet by the end of the year.

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Conditions for a referendum

Under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the United Kingdom government is obliged to call a referendum on Irish unification if it appears likely that a majority of Northern Ireland voters would support it.

Opinion polls, according to Reuters, consistently show a majority in favor of Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom. At the same time, the gap has narrowed since the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union, and Irish nationalist parties, including Sinn Fein, have intensified calls for a referendum.

Fine Gael, Martin's partner in the governing coalition, plans to present a document at its annual conference next week that the party calls a plan for a united island.

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