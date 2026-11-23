In early 2027, the Dutch government will conduct an exercise based on a scenario of a large-scale military conflict, during which ministers and invited members of the lower house of parliament will practice crisis decision-making under time constraints, particularly regarding the movement of troops across the country.

According to Dutch Defense Minister Dylan Yesilgöz-Zegerius, this will be the first time the government has conducted exercises on a scenario of this scale, and the majority of the cabinet will convene in March 2027 at the National Crisis Center under the Ministry of Justice.

In addition, the Netherlands will participate in NATO’s scheduled Command and Staff Exercise (CMX) on crisis management, which involves computer simulations of government actions and interagency coordination. According to Minister of Justice and Security David van Vliet, the scenario will include an attack on a NATO member state and the invocation of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, under the terms of which 100,000 U.S. troops could arrive in the Netherlands, forcing government officials to determine routes for transporting forces by rail and road to the front lines and to coordinate the movement of civilian transport, including ambulances, while State Secretary of Defense Derk Boswijk addresses issues related to the deployment of large contingents.

Source: Algemeen Dagblad.

Dictator Putin, ahead of a meeting with an American delegation consisting of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, stated that Russia is allegedly ready to go to war with Europe but has no such intention.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army could attack a NATO member country within the next five years. This would test the alliance’s resilience.

In the event of a Russian attack on NATO members, the Alliance could launch a preemptive strike against targets on Russian territory, according to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it entirely possible that Russia could open a second front against another European country even before the war in Ukraine ends.

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