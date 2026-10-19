The government of the Australian state of New South Wales plans to introduce a special bill that would allow MACH Energy to increase annual production at the Mount Pleasant coal mine near Muswellbrook in the Hunter Valley. The proposed increase is 4 million tonnes, to 16.5 million tonnes per year by 2032, The Guardian reports.

Decision after court verdict

State Premier Chris Minns said the bill was necessary to preserve 400 jobs at the facility by Christmas. According to him, if parliament passes the document, MACH Energy will guarantee the retention of its current permanent workforce until 2032.

The initiative came less than two weeks after Australia’s High Court invalidated the approval for the mine’s expansion. A majority of judges concluded that the Independent Planning Commission had not considered imposing conditions aimed at reducing as much as possible emissions from coal burned overseas.

The mine currently has a separate approval to extract up to 12.5 million tonnes of coal per year. It was approved in August: the permit extended the facility’s operation until 2032 and increased the annual extraction limit by 2 million tonnes.

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Criticism from environmentalists and lawyers

New South Wales Greens representative Sue Higginson called the government’s intention a circumvention of the planning process and the High Court’s decision. Georgina Woods of the Lock the Gate Alliance said there was no threat to jobs because the mine already has permission to operate for another six years.

Elaine Johnson, director of the law firm Johnson Legal, who represented the community group Dams Heg in the court proceedings, considers the proposed changes a legislative overreach. She noted that special rules to increase the extraction limit at a single mine could create the impression that laws are being passed in the interests of a specific owner.

Minns said the bill would also provide for limits on emissions from burning coal, similar to those included in the recent approval to extend the state’s largest coal project, Hunter Valley Operations.

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