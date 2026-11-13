In Poland, the government has published a draft amendment to the law providing for the retention of the maximum gas price for protected consumers, including households, throughout 2027. Gas sellers must use a price of 197.29 zlotys per MWh, excluding VAT and excise duty, in settlements with some end consumers, RMF24 reports.

Price for 2027

The draft amendment to the law on special protection for certain consumers of gaseous fuels was published on the website of Poland’s Government Legislation Centre. The proposed provisions are to apply from January 1 to December 31, 2027.

The explanatory memorandum to the draft states that the level of the maximum price corresponds to the tariff price of gas of an energy company that is a supplier under a regulated tariff. This price — 197.29 zlotys per MWh — is in effect until the end of 2026.

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Costs and expected savings

According to the regulatory impact assessment, the new measures could cost nearly 6.2 billion zlotys. Poland’s Ministry of Energy believes that setting the maximum price will limit the impact of rising market prices on the bills of consumers covered by the protection.

According to calculations included in the draft, households will save an average of between 77 zlotys per year when using gas only for cooking and 1,863 zlotys when using gas for heating.

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