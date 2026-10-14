The Cabinet of Saudi Arabia has approved the merger of the General Authority for Foreign Trade and the Saudi Export Development Authority. The new structure will be called the General Authority for Foreign Trade and Exports. The decision is intended to strengthen coordination of state support for exporters and expand the presence of Saudi goods in global markets, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Preparations will take 180 days

The merger was approved by the government chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The Cabinet also instructed that the necessary preparatory work be carried out and that matters requiring regulatory settlement be submitted within 180 days.

The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, will chair the board of the new institution. The Minister of Commerce will serve as deputy chair of the board.

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Support for non-oil exports

The concentration of powers and coordination of initiatives are expected to help improve operational efficiency, facilitate companies' entry into foreign markets, and develop tools to support exporters. This is in line with the course toward economic diversification and increasing the contribution of non-oil exports to economic growth.

Consultant and professor of commercial law Osama bin Ghanem Al-Obaidi said that, following the merger, special attention should be paid to small and medium-sized enterprises, including assistance in overcoming export barriers and establishing long-term international trade partnerships. In his view, the effectiveness of the new structure should be assessed by growth in non-oil exports, the number of new markets, and the usefulness of its services for exporters.

Logistics and regulatory barriers

Economics researcher and technology consultant Fadwa Al-Bawardi called the merger an important organizational change intended to combine trade policy with export development. She believes that the key challenge for the new body will be eliminating logistical and regulatory obstacles, as well as improving the competitiveness of Saudi products. Among the success criteria, she cited simplified procedures, the creation of unified service platforms, and faster responses to the needs of companies and manufacturers.

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