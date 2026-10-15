Yemeni government forces said they had captured five security officials from the Houthi group during an operation west of the city of Taiz in the country’s southwest. Fighting around the city intensified on the tenth day of Operation Dawn of Yemen, which Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced on October 5. Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Capture of Houthi officials

The Fifth Presidential Guard Brigade said its units carried out a flanking operation west of Taiz. The military released a video showing the detainees, including intelligence officer Mohammed Saeed al-Junaid, whom it identified as the head of a unit of the service that the Houthis call “preventive security” in the Al-Hawban area. It also reported the capture of Akram Amer, the director general of the anti-narcotics department of the Houthi-controlled Interior Ministry.

Abdelkader al-Murtada, head of the Houthi committee for prisoners’ affairs, acknowledged that the detainees were Interior Ministry employees. According to his version, they were heading to Taiz to arrange security for the central prison after control had been established over it, but got lost because of the close proximity of the front lines.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fighting and the situation of civilians

According to the media center of the Taiz military axis, the most intense clashes are taking place in the Adh-Dhabab direction and near the strategic Jabal Khan mountain. Government forces said they repelled several Houthi attacks, while their artillery destroyed three armored vehicles and two vehicles carrying ammunition. The media center also reported airstrikes on Houthi equipment and positions and more than 200 dead or wounded fighters from the group. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

The human rights Information and Training Center for Human Rights reported that five civilians, including two children, were killed or wounded as a result of mortar shelling of the village of Ad in the Sabir al-Mawadim district. According to the center, 11 residential houses were damaged. The center also reported the death of a civilian and injuries to another person in the Al-Waziya district after being struck by a Houthi military vehicle, as well as the death of a woman and injuries to three of her female relatives in a mine explosion in Wadi Usus.

Fighting on other fronts

Government forces also reported strikes on Houthi positions in the provinces of Marib and Al-Jawf. In Lahj, the Nation’s Shield Forces and the Southern Giants Brigades reported artillery strikes on Houthi military movements near the strategic coastal route to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Southern Giants Brigades dismissed as false a Houthi video claiming the capture of their positions in the Bab el-Mandeb area.

Read us on