Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that Ukraine has every right to launch strikes deep into Russian territory in self-defense. According to him, all responsibility for a possible escalation of the situation in the Baltic Sea lies solely with Moscow.

“First: Ukraine has every right to launch strikes deep into Russian territory, as this is in defense of Ukraine. We have said this from the very beginning, and I am repeating it right now,” Tsahkna told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday evening, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Second, as the minister emphasized, Estonia does not allow anyone to use its territory to attack another country.

“We have not allowed anyone to use Estonia’s territory or airspace, and that is absolutely clear.

And, of course, we do not want to see a new escalation in the Baltic Sea or elsewhere. But the entire responsibility for this lies with Russia, because Russia can put an end to this right now—stop the aggression not only against Ukraine but also against Europe. Russia is already attacking Europe through various terrorist acts and acts of sabotage,” the foreign minister emphasized.

He noted that the Baltic Sea is a “lifeline” for Russia: more than 60% of its gas and oil exports pass through this corridor.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Tallinn would send a signal to Ukraine regarding the risk of pollution in the Baltic Sea due to strikes on ships carrying Russian cargo and oil.

This was reported with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Russia conducted its own naval exercises in the Baltic Sea at the very same time that large-scale NATO maneuvers were taking place there. Ships, aircraft, and bombers participated in the exercises, with Kaliningrad serving as the main area of operations.

In addition, a queue of 150 ships has formed near Russian ports on the Baltic Sea.

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